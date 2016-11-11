Report: ‘That is my snort bag of crack,’ drug suspect tells Rock Hill officer

Bike patrol officers arrested a man on a cocaine distribution charge in a Rock Hill apartment parking lot, according to law enforcement records.
Officers were on bicycle patrol in The Fields Patriot Parkway around 9:50 p.m. Thursday when they saw a man and woman in a car parked in the lot, according to a police report. As the officers approached to check on the occupants, they say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana that grew stronger when the female passenger opened the door.
While an officer spoke with the driver, Demetrius Robinson, he noticed two blue baggies containing a substance believed to be cocaine inside the car, the report said. When asked what the substance was, Robinson responded, “That is my snort bag of crack,” a police report said.
Robinson then admitted the drugs were his and he was arrested, police said. The substanced measured about 3.11 grams.
The female passenger was searched, but officers found no contraband on her and she was released, the report states.
Robinson was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine-second offense, according to jail records. He was placed in the Rock Hill city jail and released on $25,000 bond.
