November 12, 2016 10:19 PM

Pitbull puppy set on fire dies, person responsible being sought

Rachael Myers Lowe

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Responding to a call shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday Richland County sheriff’s deputies found a pitbull puppy that had been set on fire in a church parking lot, said Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The animal was initially taken to the South Carolina Veterinary emergency clinic on Fernandina Road but late Saturday night Jackamonis reported that the 8-10 week old female puppy had died.

The animal was found in the parking lot of Grace United Methodist Church on Harbison Boulevard.

Deputies are looking for a man a witnessed described as an African American in his early 20s and wearing a gray hoodie, said Jackamonis.

Check back later for more details.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text CRIMES (274637) and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC” followed by the tip information, or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

