Rock Hill house fire being investigated as arson

Firefighters in Rock Hill on their way back to the station from a call Monday morning saw another house on fire - and the second one is being investigated as arson, officials said.
The firefighters saw the smoke at 420 Hope St. and responded to the fire. The house suffered extensive damage of about $85,000, said Mark Simmons, Rock Hill Fire Department deputy chief.
No one was hurt in the fire, Simmons said.
Investigators determined it was an “incendiary fire,” meaning that it is being investigated as an arson, Simmons, said. The fire department’s arson investigator and police are both involved in the investigation, Simmons said.
