Lancaster man assaulted woman, toddler during hours-long standoff, officials say

A Lancaster man was arrested after an hours-long standoff during which he allegedly assaulted his 19-month-old son and the baby’s mother, according to authorities.
Jason Scott Taylor, 30, of Camp Creek Road in Lancaster, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child, first-degree domestic violence and two counts each of pointing and presenting a firearm and kidnapping, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. He was released from the Lancaster County Detention Center on Sunday under $100,000 and is on electronic monitoring.
Deputies responded around 10 p.m. Friday to Taylor’s home, which he shared with his 19-month-old son and the child’s mother, according to Doug Barfield, a spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. The mother called a female friend over to the home earlier Friday night because he allegedly threatened her while they were arguing. The friend left after the problem appeared to be resolved.
The mother later called the friend back to the home, telling the friend Taylor was armed and was assaulting her and the child, Barfield said. The friend and her adult son went to the home, where a fight ensued outside between Taylor and the friend’s son. Taylor went inside and returned with a shotgun that he pointed at the friend and her son.
The mother and the child were outside during these events, Barfield said. The mother intended to remain outside until police came but told investigators Taylor threatened her to make her and the child go back into the home. The friend and her son drove a short distance away and called 911.
A hostage negotiator and SWAT teams from the sheriff’s office and the State Law Enforcement Division responded, Barfield said. The negotiator tried for several hours to make contact with Taylor by telephone and through a PA system. Eventually, the mother told Taylor she was going to take the child outside to let the police see he was unharmed. Taylor did not respond, and she walked outside with the child.
Authorities say Taylor also walked out of the home and was taken into custody without incident. The mother told investigators Taylor threatened to kill her and struck her and the child while they were in the home.
Barfield said a shotgun was recovered.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
