Fresh breath? Cops say drunken Rock Hill driver sprayed body spray into his mouth.

An accused drunk driver sprayed body spray in his mouth, apparently to mask the smell of alcohol, after being pulled over in Rock Hill Monday, according to police.
An officer saw a silver Nissan Frontier nearly strike a curb while traveling north on Heckle Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. Monday, according to a police report. He got behind the truck and saw the vehicle swerve across the center line several times before initiating a traffic stop.
The 45-year-old driver was “actively spraying AXE body spray into his mouth” as an officer approached, police said. When asked why he was spraying it into his mouth, the driver said he “was spraying head to toe.”
The driver told the officer he was returning from Columbia, where he had a shot of whiskey and two beers while watching football. He was taken into custody after failing multiple field sobriety tests and provided a breath sample that yielded a .13 percent blood-alcohol content.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
