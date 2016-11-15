Police: Rock Hill mom charged with child abuse; son told teacher she ‘whooped’ him

A Rock Hill mother was charged with child abuse after her son told a teacher she had “whooped” him, according to police.
Officers were called to Old Pointe Elementary School on Monday after a teacher reported the incident, according to the police report. The teacher said a 10-year-old student told him “he had been whooped by his mother” on Sunday.
The teacher said he was concerned about what the boy said and notified law enforcement. The report did not indicate if the boy had any visible injuries.
A police detective interviewed the child and his mother, Maria Rico, the report states. He determined probable cause existed and charged Rico with unlawful conduct toward a child.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments