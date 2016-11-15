Lancaster man accused in escapes, Waffle House shooting gets 10 years in child assault

A Lancaster man who escaped from police twice, then posted on Facebook while on the run after allegedly shooting three people was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for alleged sex crimes against a minor.
Deqwon Blackmon, 25, was charged by Chester deputies in June 2014 with criminal sexual conduct toward a minor, records show. He pleaded guilty to assault and battery Tuesday, before a trial was set to start in Chester, said Candice Lively, 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor.
Judge Brian Gibbons sentenced Blackmon to 10 years.
Blackmon has past felony convictions. He faces attempted murder and two escape charges in Lancaster County for incidents that happened after the attack on the child.
Blackmon was charged with escape in June in Lancaster after his arrest on the sex charge and was released on $25,000 bond, records show. While free on bond, Blackmon was allegedly involved in an August 2014 shooting near a Lancaster Waffle House, where three people were injured.
After Blackmon was captured in the Waffle House shooting, and as he was being taken to the Lancaster County jail, he escaped from loose handcuffs and fled, police say.
During his flight, Blackmon allegedly posted on Facebook, police said.
After a three-week manhunt that involved helicopters, house-to-house searches and lockdowns of entire neighborhoods, Blackmon was caught in his mother’s home in September 2014.
The Lancaster charges remain pending, court records show.
