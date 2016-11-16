‘Give it to me or I will kill you’: Rock Hill woman robbed at gunpoint at her door

Police in Rock Hill are searching for a hooded gunman who screamed “Give it to me or I will kill you!” before fleeing with a woman’s purse as she tried to get into her apartment, reports show.
In the incident around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, the woman was trying to get into her apartment at the Crossing on Patriot Parkway when the assailant, wearing a hoodie, grabbed her purse, a police report said.
The man held a gun in one hand and pulled the purse, which the woman at first did not give up, before she was knocked to ground where she scraped her elbow.
The gunman “muscled” her purse from her and ran through the breezeway of the building, a report said.
Another person heard the victim’s screams and helped, but the villain escaped, the report said.
The woman was robbed of a Michael Kors handbag worth $170, cellphone, credit cards and other items, a checkbook and $18 in cash, the report said.
Police officers and a K-9 unit tried to track the suspect but he was still being sought on Wednesday.
Andrew Dys
