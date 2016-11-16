‘Give it to me or I will kill you’: Rock Hill woman robbed at gunpoint at her door

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill Pause

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

1:30 Students stage 'die-in,' and protest at Winthrop University in Rock Hill

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

1:49 This is how one Fort Mill resident does backyard roasting

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:49 Donald Trump won't be in final GOP debate before Iowa caucuses