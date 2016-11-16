Clover teen pleads guilty to torching his own home, 2 others in 2015

As Cathy Norman sits in her Clover home with its new walls, new roof, new floors and new furniture, what she notices are the old things that are no longer there – things that helped her remember loved ones who are no longer there.
A school desk she’d had since fourth grade. Her sister’s wedding portrait. Textbooks used by her mother, a longtime schoolteacher. A prize fish her father caught and mounted on the wall.
Norman lost much of her childhood home in a blaze set by a teenage neighbor last year, and what wasn’t destroyed in the fire was heavily damaged. She had pictures of her charred home with her Wednesday when that neighbor, 17-year-old Matthew Adkins, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to three counts each of first-degree burglary and third-degree arson.
“It’s the only home I’ve ever known,” Norman said of her family’s home on Smith Street, which was built in 1960. “Not having any immediate family anymore, that makes it more important that I had those memories of my family.”
Prosecutors say that in addition to Norman’s home, Adkins also set fire to the home of one of Norman’s neighbors and burglarized a third nearby home the night of March 8, 2015.
It’s not the things my mom and dad had put on the wall. It’s not the memories that I had.
Cathy Norman, victim of teen arsonist who pleaded guilty Wednesday
Adkins first broke into a home on Calhoun Street while the owner was out of town attending his father’s funeral, Assistant Solicitor Jessica Holland said Wednesday. Adkins set fire to the home and fled, the blaze eventually destroying the house and killing the owner’s cat.
Next, Adkins broke into Norman’s home and started a fire there before fleeing, Holland said. The fire destroyed much of the home, but Norman was able to rebuild.
From there, Adkins broke into a home on Pressley Street and ransacked it, Holland said. Nothing was taken from the home.
Clover police detectives interviewed Adkins in the days following the fires since all three homes were near his, Holland said. He claimed to not know who committed the crimes, but began crying when detectives asked to take his fingerprints.
“They asked him, ‘Why are you crying?’” Holland said. “And he said, ‘Because I don’t want to go to jail.’”
When the detectives told Adkins he would only go to jail if he’d done something wrong, he reiterated that he had done nothing wrong.
3 The number of homes Matthew Adkins pleaded guilty to setting on fire
Less than a week later, on March 14, 2015, Adkins and his sister went to their bedrooms after everyone had said good night to each other, Holland said.
“Once he was in his room, the defendant claimed he wanted to watch the fire again,” Holland said. Adkins then climbed from his bedroom window down to the garage, where he set several items on fire.
Adkins’ father entered his room as he was climbing back into the window, Holland said, and while his parents discussed the situation, he waited in the hallway.
“Matthew became very upset, insisting, ‘I hear a popping sound! I hear a popping sound!” Holland said, adding that he continued getting upset despite his parents’ efforts to calm him down. Adkins’ father eventually went downstairs, saw the smoke and got everyone out of the house, which suffered significant damage.
“The Adkinses were denied coverage by their insurance company because it was their son that set the fire,” Holland said. “They had to move out of their home and have suffered significantly since this occurred.”
Adkins’ attorney, Deputy 16th Circuit Public Defender B.J. Barrowclough, said his client suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome as a baby and has had “mental difficulties” his entire life.
Adkins faces 15 years to life in prison on each burglary charge and 15 years on each arson charge.
“He received treatment from a variety of sources and doctors his entire childhood,” Barrowclough said, adding that Adkins has undergone multiple evaluations including one by the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Adkins was 16 years old at the time of the fires, but the state decided to try him as an adult in General Sessions court. Sentencing was delayed until January, when the state psychiatrist who examined Adkins is able to appear in court.
Norman said Adkins had done yard work for her and some other neighbors, but that nothing led her to believe he would set fire to her home.
“I have no ill will toward Mr. Adkins,” she said. “But this type of incident, people could have gotten seriously hurt and people could have died.”
Norman is thankful no one got hurt or killed. After being displaced for several months while her home was rebuilt, she’s also grateful to be back in her home and have a roof over her head. Still, she says, it’s not home.
“It’s not the things my mom and dad had put on the wall. It’s not the memories that I had,” she said. “But, you know, life goes on.”
