Police: Suspects snatch shopper’s wallet at Rock Hill store

Two suspects stole a woman’s wallet while she was shopping in a Rock Hill store Tuesday, according to police.
The theft happened around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday at Michael’s on John Ross Parkway, according to a police report. The victim said she was on the jewelry aisle when a woman “began talking to her about jewelry.”
While the female suspect distracted the victim, a male suspect reached into her purse and took her wallet, police said. The wallet contained several cards and cash.
Police say the two suspects entered the store within 30 seconds of each other.
The victim contacted police later and said her debit card had been used to make a $2,500 purchase at Best Buy and purchases at Target for $531 and $718.
No arrests have been made, and surveillance images weren’t immediately available.
