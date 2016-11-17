3 Charlotte residents charged in Tuesday armed robbery of Rock Hill drug store

Three Charlotte residents have been charged in the Tuesday armed robbery of a Rock Hill drug store, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The robbery happened around 10 p.m. at the CVS pharmacy on Celanese Road, according to a sheriff’s report. A pharmacist at the store told deputies a man came to the counter and handed him a note “demanding that he wanted Oxycodone and that he had a gun.”
The pharmacist put a few bottles of Oxycodone into a bag and gave it to the suspect, who fled, deputies said. The pharmacist said he never saw a gun.
Deputies en route to the robbery were told the suspects were traveling on Celanese Road toward York.
Officers blocked the intersection of Shiloh Road and Old York Road and began checking cars. They found a Toyota Camry in which someone was lying on the floor, covered with a blanket.
Shelby Allen, 18, Danielle Hunt, 18, and Shurocky Price, 20, all of Charlotte, have been charged with armed robbery, trafficking heroin and criminal conspiracy, according to jail records. All three remained in the Moss Justice Center without bond Thursday.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
