Fort Mill man sentenced to prison, $263K restitution for fraud scheme

A Fort Mill man was sentenced to prison and restitution after pleading guilty to defrauding his company of more than $285,000 from 2008 to 2013, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Robert Eric Fockler, 58, was sentenced Friday to 37 months in prison and $263,457 restitution, according to a statement from acting U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
Fockler’s sentence came after he pleaded guilty in August to wire fraud that he carried out from October 2008 to December 2013 while working at Lexmark International Inc. as a customer service manager, officials say.
While working at Lexmark, Fockler created false invoices to make it appear subcontractors had performed services for the company, evidence showed. To hide the fact that he was involved, Fockler submitted the false invoices to a billing service operated by one of his friends, who then submitted them to a corporation that did business with Lexmark.
Prosecutors say Unigroup then submitted the invoices to Lexmark.
“Fockler also submitted false expense account claims to Lexmark for reimbursement by creating false hotel, restaurant, airline and other travel bills to falsely make it appear that he had incurred these expenses,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Fockler’s sentencing. “Fockler’s fraudulent schemes caused Lexmark losses of more than $285,000.”
The case was investigated by the FBI.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments