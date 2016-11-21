Police nab suspects in fatal Rock Hill hit-and-run, carjacking

Police have arrested the two suspects in a Rock Hill hit-and-run that killed a motorcycle driver Nov. 12.
Gilverto Corniel, 24, was arrested Sunday night in Charlotte and remains in the Mecklenburg County jail, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.
Victoria Jaye Kistler was arrested Sunday and was in the Rock Hill city jail Monday morning.
Kistler is charged with obstruction of justice, Bollinger said. She and Corniel are accused in the Nov. 12 crash that killed 21-year-old Josh Moore.
Warrants for the two were issued last week by Rock Hill police.
The warrant for Corniel charges him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. No details regarding Kistler’s involvement have been released.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Russell Street, where police say a dark-colored Chrysler 300 on Russell Street ran a stop sign and struck a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the intersection.
The Chrysler continued up an embankment and crashed into an obstruction, authorities have said. The driver of the Chrysler then fled on foot and a short time later carjacked a Jeep. The Jeep was recovered last week in Charlotte.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
