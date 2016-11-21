Suspect wanted for attempted murder after man shot in York; two others sought

York police Monday were searching for three men who they say ran from a weekend shooting that left one man injured.
A warrant for an attempted murder charge has been issued for Antwain Lamaries Letim Carter, 26, of 61 McClain St., York, said a Monday morning statement from Police Chief Andy Robinson.
Police were dispatched to McClain Street at 12:50 p.m. Saturday when gunshots were reported, police said. While they were on the way, a dispatcher told police the victim, a 45-year-old man, was in the York Police Department lobby with a gunshot wound, Robinson said.
Officers responded to the incident location and to the police lobby. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said. Further details about the man’s condition were not available Monday. The name of the hospital was not listed.
Police said witnesses told them three men were seen running from the location of the incident after a gunshot was fired, Robinson said. Carter was identified as the shooter, the statement said.
A York County K-9 tracking team responded, as did York County deputies and the S.C. Highway Patrol to help locate the three men who ran. Detectives and York County multi-jurisdictional forensic personnel staff also responded to process the scene and talk to witnesses.
Officers have been unable to locate the three men, Robinson said.
Anyone who knows Carter’s whereabouts, or who has information on this crime, is asked by police to contact Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321, those who help can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
