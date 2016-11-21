Suspect wanted for attempted murder after man shot in York; two others sought

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC Pause

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

1:30 Students stage 'die-in,' and protest at Winthrop University in Rock Hill

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

1:48 York Co. detective who died after daughter's wedding dance remembered

1:45 Rock Hill police video shows officer nearly run down by drug suspect

0:53 Students cheer, honor Ebinport crossing guard