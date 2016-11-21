Lancaster man distributed child porn via social media, attorney general’s office says

A Lancaster man was charged after an investigation revealed he was distributing child pornography via social media, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Richard Allen Kampen, 56, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a release from the attorney general’s office.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, which is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, made the arrest.
Investigators with the attorney general’s office determined Kampen was involved in distributing child porn via social media.
Kampen faces up to 10 years in prison on each charge.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments