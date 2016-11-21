Crime

November 21, 2016 11:37 AM

Lancaster man distributed child porn via social media, attorney general’s office says

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@heraldonline.com

COLUMBIA

A Lancaster man was charged after an investigation revealed he was distributing child pornography via social media, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Richard Allen Kampen, 56, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a release from the attorney general’s office.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, which is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, made the arrest.

Investigators with the attorney general’s office determined Kampen was involved in distributing child porn via social media.

Kampen faces up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos