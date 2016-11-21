Lancaster man saw his mother shot 14 times and escaped. Now he’s in jail.

Almost five years ago, Jackel Clinton as a teen survived a shooting at the hands of his mother’s estranged boyfriend. He was injured when his mother was killed in front of him near apartments in Fort Mill.
Now Clinton, 21, is in the York County jail charged with gun and drug charges after a Fort Mill raid, according to police and court records.
Clinton, of Lancaster, was out on bond at the time of his arrest Friday for a separate incident involving a gun from Lancaster County, records show, and has convictions for drugs and weapons from 2014 and assault from 2015.
Clinton was charged Friday with unlawful carrying of a gun, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of crack with intent to distribute in proximity to a park. He is being held on $12,500 bond, police and jail records show.
According to an incident report, the Fort Mill Police Department and the York County drug unit executed a search warrant Friday at 103 Joe Louis St., Fort Mill, according to an incident report.
Three people face charges from the raid, including Clinton. Willie Dereef, 39, is charged with simple possession of marijuana. Charges are pending against another man, Rodrick Delane Williams, 38, according to reports. Those charges are related to third offense possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and three other offenses.
Fort Mill Police Maj. Bryan Zachary confirmed Monday that Clinton, the victim in 2012, was charged Friday by officers.
In January 2012, Clinton’s mother was murdered in a daytime killing. Clinton was in an SUV with his mother, Jackie Craine, when Craine’s former boyfriend shot her 14 times, killing her.
Clinton was shot in the leg and was able to escape by smashing through a window. Clinton had tried to protect his mother, courtroom testimony from 2012 showed.
The boyfriend, James Enrico Diago, pleaded guilty in December 2012 to murder and is serving a 40-year sentence.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments