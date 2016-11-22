Police: Rock Hill woman charged with meth possession had ‘needles all over the car’

A 25-year-old Rock Hill woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine Monday morning after police found “needles all over” the car she was driving during a traffic stop.
Khailin Howe was arrested and transported to city jail after police discovered two separate small quantities of meth in the car during a traffic stop on West Main Street, according to a police report.
Authorities stopped Howe in a white Mercury Mountaineer that had a defective driver’s side brake light in Rock Hill, the report states. After running the tag, police said they discovered it belonged to a stolen vehicle, a Hyundai Tiburon.
Officers said they found “needles all over the vehicle,” as well as a small amount of methamphetamine in a plastic baggie and inside a Newport cigarette box. All of the evidence was placed into drug bags.
When officers ran Howe’s name through dispatch, it was discovered she had three bench warrants through Rock Hill Police Department. She was later served her bench warrants and charged with possession of methamphetamine and receiving stolen goods.
