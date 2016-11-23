Driver in fatal Rock Hill hit-and-run, carjacking declines to waive extradition

The driver charged with fatally striking a motorcycle in Rock Hill and then carjacking another vehicle will remain jailed in Charlotte, officials said.
Gilverto Corniel, 24, was wanted by Rock Hill police for his involvement in a Nov. 12 hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist. He was arrested Sunday night in Charlotte and placed in the Mecklenburg County jail, officials have said.
Corniel did not waive extradition at a Tuesday hearing, a spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said. He will remain jailed in Charlotte with a hold on him for Rock Hill police until his next court date.
Police say Corniel was driving the 2016 Chrysler 300 that fatally struck Moore at the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Russell Street and that he fled on foot after the crash before carjacking a Jeep that was later located in Charlotte.
Corniel’s co-defendant and girlfriend, Victoria Kistler, was charged with obstruction of justice, grand larceny and drug charges. Investigators say she stole the Chrysler 300 that Corniel was driving when he struck Moore.
Kistler took the vehicle to Charlotte, where she met Corniel and told him she wanted him to accompany her to Florida to take the car to a chop shop, investigators have said. During a lunch stop in Rock Hill, Corniel and Kistler got into an argument while high on methamphetamine and Corniel sped away in the car, leaving Kistler at the restaurant, investigators said.
Police say Corniel crashed a short distance from the restaurant.
Corniel has two pending charges in North Carolina for larceny and breaking and entering a motor vehicle, according to law enforcement records. He had some prior traffic charges that were dismissed.
Corniel has no previous record in South Carolina, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments