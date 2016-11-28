Rock Hill father slept while his 2 kids wandered street alone, police say

A Rock Hill father was charged with child neglect after his two small children were found wandering the street outside their home on Thanksgiving Day while he was asleep inside, according to police.
A man called law enforcement around 2:40 p.m. Thursday and told them he saw two small children wandering the 1100 block of Ebenezer Avenue Extension alone, according to a police report.
The children showed the man where they lived, and he called Rock Hill police after not getting an answer when he knocked on the door and rang the door bell, police said.
One of the children, a girl, told officers that her father was asleep in the apartment. An officer knocked and rang the door bell several times without an answer, according to the report. He entered and found Brian John Bronson, 36, asleep in an upstairs bedroom.
When asked where his children were, Bronson said he didn’t know, and he got out of bed and walked downstairs, police said.
The children had drawn all over the home with markers, and there were games thrown across the floor and two open jugs of milk on the kitchen table, a report said. Police say the home smelled like burnt marijuana, and that there was water on the floor in the hallway.
Bronson could not answer an officer when asked how long he had been asleep, and instead asked his son “why he did not come and wake him up,” the report states.
The boy responded, “We tried to wake you up but you would not get up,” the report said.
The age of the children was not listed on a police report.
The children’s grandfather came to the home, police said. Bronson was charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child and placed in the Rock Hill city jail. He was later taken to the Moss Justice Center and released Saturday on $50,000 bond, according to jail records.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments