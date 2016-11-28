Rock Hill man arrested with 3 balloons of black tar heroin, police say

A Rock Hill man was arrested on drug charges Thanksgiving Day after police found more than three grams of black tar heroin in his home, which is near an elementary school, according to officials.
Officers responded to an emergency call that 34-year-old William Nelson Meyer III was possibly unconscious and locked in the bathroom of his Cummings Street home Thursday morning, according to a police report. Paramedics breached and entered the bathroom door when Meyer didn’t respond.
Police confiscated three balloons of heroin and three syringes, a report said. They also found Meyer carrying a metal spoon with residue believed to be heroin, the report said.
Meyer was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin within proximity of a school, police said. He was released from the Moss Justice Center on Friday on $2,500 bond, according to jail records.
Meyer’s Cummings Street residence is within a half-mile of Belleview Elementary School, the report said.
