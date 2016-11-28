Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

Columbia defense attorney Jack Swerling discusses possible reasons behind Charleston church shooter defending himself in his federal death penalty trial

Crime

York Co. man asks judge for mercy after leaving 4 kids in truck

In this Sept. 2, 2016 file video, Jason Ray Grant of York County appeared in court on alleged probation violations. Grant told a judge he has never used meth despite his confession that he used meth, cocaine and marijuana. He received probation in June after authorities said he left his four children alone in a truck for four hours with a gun.

Crime

Gang member pleads guilty to accessory in Chester councilman's death

Known gang member Quinton McClinton pleaded guilty Wednesday to accessory after the fact to murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection with the fatal 2014 shooting of Chester City Councilman Odell Williams. McClinton, who was driving the truck that Williams was pursuing before he was shot, was sentenced to five years in prison on each charge, with the sentences running concurrently.

Crime

Northwestern High official gets $110K bond at hearing

Kenneth Andrew Williams, a Northwestern High School assistant principal accused of having sex with a student, appeared at a Wednesday morning hearing where his bond was set at $110,000. A police detective talked about what officers found in their investigation; a victim advocate read a letter from the victim's mother.

