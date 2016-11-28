Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

This surveillance video released by the Fort Mill Police Department shows three suspects smashing a car into JJ Aim Right Gunshop on Massey Street in downtown Fort Mill. One of them jumped out of the car and stole seven handguns before all the suspects fled in another vehicle.
In this Sept. 2, 2016 file video, Jason Ray Grant of York County appeared in court on alleged probation violations. Grant told a judge he has never used meth despite his confession that he used meth, cocaine and marijuana. He received probation in June after authorities said he left his four children alone in a truck for four hours with a gun.
Eric Karene Dixon, 25, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is accused of robbing Arrowpointe Federal Credit Union earlier this month. Here are excerpts from his initial bond hearing.
Redeeming Life Christian Ministries, which occupies the Rock Hill building of the first integrated school in South Carolina, was targeted by burglars and vandals who stole money and left feces on the floor.
Known gang member Quinton McClinton pleaded guilty Wednesday to accessory after the fact to murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection with the fatal 2014 shooting of Chester City Councilman Odell Williams. McClinton, who was driving the truck that Williams was pursuing before he was shot, was sentenced to five years in prison on each charge, with the sentences running concurrently.
Kenneth Andrew Williams, a Northwestern High School assistant principal accused of having sex with a student, appeared at a Wednesday morning hearing where his bond was set at $110,000. A police detective talked about what officers found in their investigation; a victim advocate read a letter from the victim's mother.