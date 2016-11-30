Hearing set for suspect in killing of Lake Wylie man who owned Charlotte greenhouse

A court hearing is set for Thursday in the case of an alleged undocumented immigrant accused of murder in the death of a Charlotte greenhouse owner at his Lake Wylie home.
Kevin Dejesus, 22, allegedly in the country illegally from Honduras, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jesse Campbell, 65, the owner of Campbell’s Greenhouse in the Dilworth neighborhood of Charlotte. DeJesus was allegedly doing yard work at Campbell’s home.
Campbell was found shot to death Jan. 6 in his lakefront York County home by an employee, when Campbell did not show up for work. Arrest warrants allege DeJesus confessed in “admissions” to police.
Court officials including lawyers for DeJesus declined to comment on the expected action of Thursday’s hearing but confirmed scheduling for 2 p.m. at the Moss Justice Center in York.
DeJesus has remained in jail without bond ever since being extradited to South Carolina from North Carolina when deputies linked a broken taillight found at the scene to DeJesus’ truck. Jail officials confirmed that the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, informally known as ICE, has had a detainer on DeJesus since his arrest.
DeJesus allegedly is in the country illegally, according to an immigration detainer on him at the York County jail. Any potential federal deportation action would come after any court action has run its course, said Bryan Cox, an ICE spokesman.
“In no way does (the detainer) trump any criminal case,” Cox said.
Thursday’s hearing will require an interpreter. DeJesus did not speak English and needed an interpreter in February when he last appeared in court.
Andrew Dys
