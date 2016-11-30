Police: Clover hit by string of car break-ins; vehicles left unlocked

York County deputies responded Tuesday morning to a rash of overnight car break-ins in Clover, according to police reports.
Police say 17 cars were raided between Monday night and early Tuesday morning, with most of the break-ins happening on Bruce Ridge, Kingshire Way and Wicklow Drive.
Among the items reported stolen were Xanax pills, a laptop, wallets and cash, police said. One person’s wallet was recovered from a neighbor’s front porch.
All 17 cars were left unlocked overnight, according to police, and there were no signs of forced entry.
No arrests have been made, and no one could provide a suspect description, the report said.
