Dylann Roof’s lawyers want back on death penalty case

Defense attorneys dismissed by Charleston church shooting defendant Dylann Roof say they want to get back on the case.
The lawyers filed a motion Friday expressing concern that Roof may not present evidence that could sway a jury to spare his life.
The lawyers said they did not know why Roof wanted to represent himself but added that other defendants in capital cases have fired their lawyers to avoid having embarrassing evidence revealed.
The motion calls Roof an “untrained layperson” and a “ninth-grade dropout.”
Roof faces a death penalty trial in federal court in connection with an attack at a Charleston church last year that left nine black churchgoers dead. Roof has asked the court for more time to prepare his case and delay testimony until Dec. 11.
Judge Richard Gergel has limited the conversations between Roof and his former attorneys, who still sit next to him at the defense table, since Roof took over his own defense.
