Slager jury asks judge difference between fear and heat of passion

Deliberations in the Michael Slager murder trial in South Carolina have entered a third day as jurors weigh the fate of a fired policeman charged in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist.
Circuit Judge Clifton Newman told the jurors Friday morning that the court could not tell them how the heat of passion may differ from fear. The jury asked the question late Thursday but the judge said that’s an issue jurors must decide.
Slager, 35, testified he feared for his life when he shot 50-year-old Walter Scott as Scott fled a traffic stop.
The jury can return a verdict of voluntary manslaughter, which is killing someone in the heat of passion. The shooting of Scott was captured on a cellphone video that stunned the nation.
Comments