Police: Rock Hill man charged with armed robbery after stand-off near Cherry Road

A Rock Hill man tried to steal his neighbor’s personal effects and pointed a handgun at him and his girlfriend before surrendering to a bevy of law enforcement Thursday afternoon, a police report said.
Zachary Brandon, 29, is charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, police records show. He is accused of robbing two neighbors who say they spent the night at his residence on Brookview Court in Rock Hill, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Officers were called to the scene around 3:45 p.m. Thursday after the neighbors said Brandon pointed a chrome handgun at one of the neighbors while he was gathering his belongings, the report states.
Brandon then told the two to “get out,” according to the report.
The two then left the residence and called police. Officers attempted to make contact with Brandon, but he did not come out until a SWAT team and two other units arrived and took command of the incident, the report said.
