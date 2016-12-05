Judge denies new trial, upholds $150,000 award in York County case against Sheriff’s office

The judge who handled the trial where a York County jury awarded a man $150,000 for malicious prosecution has upheld the verdict and refused a request by deputies for a new trial.
Russell Shane Carter won his civil suit in November after he had been charged with assault in a case where he said another man attacked him at his home. York County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Carter. The assault charges against Carter were dropped by prosecutors weeks later, but Carter and his lawyers successfully argued that Carter was the victim of malicious prosecution.
The jury’s $150,000 verdict pushed lawyers for the sheriff’s office to ask for a new trial, claiming in court documents that the amount was “grossly excessive” for what was only “emotional” injuries to Carter. The request for a new trial claimed the jury decided the damages based on “passion, prejudice, partiality, or other improper motives.”
The trial judge, John C. Hayes III, issued an order Monday supporting the jury’s decision and the amount awarded.
“The verdict is not grossly excessive and does not shock the conscience,” Hayes wrote in the order.
Carter hit the other man with a bat after the man sucker-punched Carter, according to police reports. His wife called 911 for help. Deputies charged Carter after the other man was injured. Carter’s lawyers successfully argued after the arrest and in the civil trial that Carter had a right to stand his ground.
Carter was out legal fees from the criminal case and had to pay a bond to get out of jail.
“Mr. Carter sees this as the sheriff’s office not respecting what 12 citizens of York County said was wrong,” Carter’s lawyer, Chris Mills, said of the verdict and money judgment. “He is a little disappointed. He feels like he was not protected by the police in this case.”
Now that the judge has denied a request for a new trial the sheriff’s office has 30 days to appeal the jury decision and verdict to the S.C. Court of Appeals. No decision has been made on whether to appeal the verdict and judgment, said Heather Mouzon, staff attorney for the sheriff’s office.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
