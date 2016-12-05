Lancaster school board member accused of drug dealing resigns, says he will be cleared

The Lancaster County school board member charged last month with trafficking drugs and weapon possession has resigned his seat, but claims that he will be cleared of the charges.
James Brooks, 50, submitted his resignation Friday to school board and district officials, said David Knight, spokesman for the Lancaster County school district.
Brooks told school officials he resigned because of the “negative publicity” after his arrest became public Nov. 28, adding that it is in the best interests of the students and school district for him to step down.
Brooks faces two felonies and other charges after police said they found 24 grams of methamphetamine, as well as marijuana and a gun. He says he will be exonerated.
“I am positive that I will be cleared of all the allegations and my name will be cleared of any wrongdoing; until then, I do not want to be the cause of any more distractions,” Brooks wrote in a letter to school officials.
Brooks and Carol Jean Broom, 37, of Fort Mill, were arrested after a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Nov. 26, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.
After the pair left a Quik Trip store, police pulled them over and found an open beer in the car, then found the drugs on a metal tray, in Brook’s pocket, and in other containers, police reports show.
Police also found needles, a spoon, a glass pipe and cash, reports state.
In the trunk police found marijuana and a shotgun, reports state.
Brooks was released after posting $30,000 bond on the drug and weapons charges, online court records show.
Brooks, of Van Wyck, was in his first term on the school board representing northern Lancaster County.
School officials are looking to see when a special election might be held to fill the seat.
Brooks’ resignation “ allows the district to move forward,” said Gene Moore, Lancaster schools superintendent, in a statement. “In the coming weeks, we’ll determine the steps needed to fill the vacancy.”
School board chairman Bobby Parker said he was out of town when Brooks resigned and just found out Monday.
“I wish (Brooks) the best and I told him that,” Parker said.
“I’ve known him for two years and I know he’s a good guy,” Parker said. “People make mistakes, but with schools and children, this is a little different for us. Sometimes we’re held to a higher standard.”
According to state law, there is a protocol for holding special elections to fill vacancies in public office due to “death, resignation, or removal” from the seat. It happened several times in recent years, multiple times on Fort Mill Town Council alone, when an elected official moved or otherwise decided to give up office.
For nonpartisan seats like school board, filing for the seat opens the third Friday after the vacancy occurs, and closes 10 days later. The election comes the 13th Tuesday after the vacancy occurs.
The next school board meeting is Dec. 13. Parker said he doesn’t know if setting a special election date will be on the agenda.
However, “we will move forward with a special election,” Parker said.
School board vice chairman Tyrom Falukner said news of the arrest came as shock.
“We’re still processing it,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate situation. I don’t wish a situation like this on anybody. My prayers go out to his family and to him and to everyone concerned. We’ll move forward now that the resignation has been sent in.”
Fort Mill Times reporter John Marks and editor Michael Harrison contributed.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments