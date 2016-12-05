Rock Hill police: Boyfriend accused of kidnapping girlfriend, smashing her car

A Rock Hill man is being held without bond after he was charged with kidnapping and other offenses after incidents involving his girlfriend, according to police reports and jail records.
Darryl Gene Adkins III, 22, was arrested by Rock Hill police on warrants from incidents dating back to November, police reports show.
The girlfriend alleged to police that she locked herself in a bathroom Nov. 20 for two hours during an argument with Adkins before trying to flee, reports say. Adkins allegedly grabbed the woman by the hair to keep her from running away, a police report shows. Warrants were obtained for kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, reports say, but Adkins was not located by officers at that time.
Adkins last week allegedly smashed into the girlfriend’s vehicle outside a Dave Lyle Boulevard business, police reports say. Officers arrested Adkins on seven charges late Friday. Jail and court officials said his bond was denied by a Rock Hill municipal judge.
Comments