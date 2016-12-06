Carver’s estate sues Kohlhepp, his mother

Charles David Carver was held against his will by Todd Kohlhepp before he was killed, according to a wrongful-death lawsuit filed Monday by Carver’s estate.
The suit, which names Kohlhepp and his mother Regina Tague as defendants, was filed in Spartanburg County by Greenville attorney R. Mills Ariail Jr.
The suit claims Tague is seeking to dispose of her son’s property in anticipation of litigation. Tague could not be reached Monday.
Joanne Shiflet, Carver’s mother, said Monday afternoon that she decided to file the suit to hold Kohlhepp accountable for what happened to her son.
“We did this so he couldn’t get away with it,” Shiflet said.”We don’t want him to be able to use his money and his real estate and find some stupid loophole and walk away from this. ... We did this to tie up his assets so he can’t just get rid of them.”
Carver’s body was discovered on Kohlhepp’s property near Woodruff one day after authorities found Carver’s girlfriend chained inside a metal storage container there on Nov. 3. Carver and his girlfriend were in a relationship and shared an apartment in Anderson before they disappeared in late August.
Shiflet said she was not aware of the claim that her son was held against his will before he was killed, but said the family’s attorney has been most connected with the details of the case. She previously said that she learned at a Nov. 4 court hearing that Kohlhepp shot her son immediately after his girlfriend knocked on the door of a two-story garage on Kohlhepp’s property.
Ariail said there are indications that Carver was physically assaulted by Kohlhepp before being killed. He would not be more specific. He said Carver and his girlfriend went to Kohlhepp’s property together on Aug. 31 to clean up the land.
Greenville attorney Carl Muller is the representative for Carver’s estate and is listed as the plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Kohlhepp is facing seven murder charges stemming from the deaths of Carver, Johnny and Meagan Coxie from Spartanburg and four people, Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert, who were slain in 2003 at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee.
Carver’s girlfriend filed a lawsuit against Kohlhepp last week.
