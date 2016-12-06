Crime

Rock Hill police: Construction worker assaulted, robbed at gunpoint outside restaurant

Police are searching for suspects in an armed robbery in the parking lot of a Ruby Tuesday off Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill.

Officers arrived on the scene Monday night after a construction worker said two men in their 20s to 30s with hoodies and masks robbed him as he was getting supplies from a large storage box in the rear parking lot of the Ruby Tuesday on 1410 Old Springdale Road in Rock Hill, according to a report.

The victim said he was the superintendent of a remodeling crew working at the restaurant. The report states he was in the box when the two suspects came from behind and brandished a shotgun at him.

The victim told police the suspects stole his wallet, iPhone and a medication. According to the report, the suspects then struck him in the face and the back of the head with a shotgun butt and left a cut behind his left ear. He also had a cut on the left side of his chin.

Emergency medical services responded and transported the victim to the emergency room. Police list the crime as armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

There are no known suspects at the time, according to Rock Hill police spokesperson Mark Bollinger. A complete descrition of the suspects was not available from police.

