Rock Hill police charge middle school student with assault after hallway incident

A Rock Hill middle school student has been charged with second-degree assault and battery after an incident at Dutchman Creek Middle School in Rock Hill, police records show.
According to the report, the female victim told police that a male student “grabbed her breast” in the hallway during class change around 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The victim told police she was standing near the water fountains talking to friends when a classmate approached her and grabbed her, the report states.
The victim told police she told the boy to stop, but that he continued and touched her breast several times, according to the report. A friend stepped between the two students, according to the report.
The report states that the boy admitted to administrators that he did attempt to touch the other student. He said he was dared by another student to do so, the report said.
The reporting Rock Hill police officer reviewed camera footage of the incident, and observed the student approach and grab the victim “multiple times,” as well as the reaction to the unwanted touching, the report states.
The officer then showed the video of the incident to the mother of the girl.
The student was charged on a juvenile complaint form, according to the report.
Police said the case will be petitioned to family court.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments