December 8, 2016 7:13 AM

Escaped maximum-security inmate sought in stabbing of Columbia police officer

COLUMBIA S.C.

Authorities are searching for an escaped maximum-security inmate who's suspected of stabbing a police officer several times Wednesday night at the Bush River Road Walmart.

Michael Allen Williamson, 47, escaped at around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday from McCormick Correctional Institution, said Dexter Lee of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

A female officer responding to a shoplifting call about 9:30 p.m. at the Walmart was stabbed inside the store, police said.

Police said in a news release that the officer is recovering from her injuries.

Williamson began serving a life sentence for armed robbery and assault and battery with intent to kill in 1997. Lee says authorities are still investigating how Williamson got out of the prison.

