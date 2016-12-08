Rock Hill police: Northwestern student charged after smoking marijuana at school

1:33 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting Pause

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

1:23 Tax board hires first paid chief for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department

0:45 Video: watch South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. hurdle a tackler in the Stallions' win last week

0:31 Postpartum depression: You are not alone

0:33 SC troopers push stranded motorist out of Rock Hill traffic