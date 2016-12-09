New surveillance videos shows Dylann Roof immediately before, after church killings

Videos obtained Friday morning show the moments shortly before and after a shooting that killed nine parishioners last year.
Dylann Roof is accused of shooting the nine to death at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston June 17, 2015.
The first video shows Roof entering the church while wearing a fanny pack-type holster.
The second video shows one of the victims, S.C. Sen. Clementa Pinckney, greeting parishioners outside of the church shortly before the shooting occured.
Roof’s federal death penalty trial enters its third day Friday.
