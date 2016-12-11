Sumter police are investigating officer-involved shooting Saturday night

Sumter police and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Sumter.
“We were notified by Sumter PD that the call originally may have been a disturbance.” said SLED spokesman Thom Berry in an email. State agents are on the scene conducting interviews and gathering evidence, he said.
The Sumter Item reported that the shooting took place near the intersection of Guignard Road and Miller Road. That intersection is near the Central Carolina Technical College and the University of South Carolina’s Sumter campus.
WLTX TV tweeted that the Sumter County coroner was on the way to the scene.
Sumter County Coroner confirms that they are responding to the officer involved shooting near Central Carolina.— Mary Sturgill (@MsMarySturgill) December 11, 2016
The Sumter Police tweeted that the shooting was thought to be in isolated incident and that there was no search for a suspecr underway.
Residents were urged to avoid the area, however, late Saturday night.
UPDATE: This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is not an ongoing suspect search.— Sumter Police Dept. (@sumterscpolice) December 11, 2016
No other details were available early Sunday morning.
Comments