York fugitive from November shooting captured

Police in York have captured a man wanted for weeks in connection with a November shooting.
Antwain Lamaris Letim Carter, 26, was arrested late Friday, according to York Police Department Capt. Brian Trail. Carter is being held without bond at the York County jail on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers had warrants against Carter since just after noon on Nov. 19, when a man with a gunshot wound walked into the lobby of the York Police Department as officers were responding to a shots fired call on McClain Street. Soon after the shooting police filed warrants against Carter, but Carter had allegedly fled.
Several police agencies had been searching for Carter, police said.
