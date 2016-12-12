York Burger King employees robbed at gunpoint, police say

Employees at the Burger King restaurant in York were robbed Sunday morning after the restaurant opened for business, police said.
An employee told York Police Department officers that two men with guns jumped over the counter and demanded money around 7 a.m., York Police Chief Andy Robinson said. The men were able to get an undisclosed amount of cash and the headset used for drive-thru orders that was jerked from the head of one of the employees, Robinson said.
Officers and a K-9 unit tracked the suspects but no arrests have been made.
