York County drug suspect climbs into apartment, finds police inside

A man and woman from Clover are jailed on drug charges after the man climbed in the apartment to avoid police, who were already at the apartment investigating an alleged burglary.
David Forrest Bean II, 38, and Emma Logan Adams, 24, each face four felony drug charges, according to police reports and jail records. Bean, whom police said has previous drug convictions, is being held on $30,000 bond at the York County jail, records show. Adams is jailed under a $17,500 bond.
Deputies responded to a call Sunday from a resident at an apartment complex on Hamiltons Harbor Drive, alleging a burglary in progress, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report. Officers found a broken window and the front door unsecured and the smell of marijuana coming from both the door and broken window.
Inside the apartment officers found Adams asleep, the report states, and when they woke her up she told officers she did not know anything about a break-in.
Officers found drugs including methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs and paraphernalia inside the apartment. During the investigation, Bean climbed up the balcony to come into the apartment, hoping to avoid the deputies who were there investigating, the report states.
