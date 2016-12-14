Seven arrested during prostitution sting off Carowinds Blvd

Seven people were arrested Tuesday during an overnight prostitution sting at a hotel off Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill, police say.
Five of the arrests were related to prostitution and two others were arrested on unrelated drug charges, said Trent Faris, public informaiton officer for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The operation was a result of complaints from community members regarding prostitution in the area over the last month, he said.
Those arrested include both male and female suspects. The operation was a joint effort with the sheriff’s office and the Rock Hill Police Narcotics Division, said narcotics divison manager Marvin Brown.
