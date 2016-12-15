Mom pleads guilty in 2013 abuse death of Lancaster girl, 5

The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died in 2013 from a crushed skull and other injuries at the hands of the mother’s boyfriend pleaded guilty to charges of child neglect Thursday.
April Victoria “Vickie” Gleason knew about the abuse of her daughter, Soren Chilson, yet repeatedly left the child exposed to abuse at the hands of Phillip Bryan Gleason, then tried to cover up the crimes, court testimony showed. Prosecutors said text messages and other evidence showed that Vickie Gleason knew of the abuse.
After Phillip Gleason was charged with killing her daughter, he married Vickie Snipes Gleason.
Soren died March 5, 2013, but Vickie Gleason was not arrested until March 2016.
Vickie Gleason pleaded guilty Thursday to three felony counts of unlawful neglect of a child in court. A separate charge of aiding and abetting the killing was dismissed. She faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.
Phillip Gleason, an Army veteran from the Afghanistan War and a Purple Heart recipient, remains charged with homicide by child abuse in Soren’s death.
Soren was bruised on her head and body, limbs, hands and feet and suffered internal bleeding, testimony showed. Police called her condition the worst officers had ever seen.
Vickie Gleason’s defense attorney, John Delgado, said in court Thursday that Phillip Gleason expects to plead guilty in January.
A judge granted Delgado’s request to defer sentencing for Vicki Gleason until after Phillip Gleason’s plea hearing.
Phillip Gleason has been free on bond since his arrest in 2013. His lawyer has said previously in court that Soren suffered from seizures and was injured in falls. Phillip Gleason called 911 and told police Soren was coughing up blood.
Vickie Gleason was at work at a Pineville, N.C. nursing home when Soren died.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
