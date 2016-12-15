Man, 18, accused by Rock Hill police of sexual assault with underage girls

An 18-year-old man is facing charges that he sexually assaulted underage girls on repeated occasions, according to Rock Hill police reports.
The suspect, Aaron Damon Walker, faces three charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, police say.
Walker was arrested and charged Wednesday in three separate incidents dating back to November, said Mark Bollinger, public information officer for the Rock Hill Police Department.
On Nov. 8, a mother told police that Walker had sexually assualted her daughters at a Rock Hill home on “many occasions,” according to the police report.
Walker is facing a first-degree charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, Bollinger said.
