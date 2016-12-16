After 13 years, Lancaster murder case ends with accused man getting time served

A South Carolina man who was charged with murder in the 2003 shooting death of his cousin and waited 13 years for the case to go to court walked out of the courthouse Thursday after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to time served, his lawyer said.
William Demon Pate was sentenced to probation after making the plea almost 13 years to the day in a case where James Smith was killed, said Mark Grier, 6th Circuit assistant public defender. A five-year sentence for the manslaughter was suspended, court records show.
Grier said Pate was overcharged with murder after the shooting on Dec. 20, 2003. Police said at the time that Pate was in the back seat handling the gun when it went off.
Pate, now 37, also pleaded guilty to a drug charge Thursday that was included in the time served sentence, online court records show.
