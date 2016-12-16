Lancaster man jailed 1,339 days gets 7 years in prison for 2012 slaying

A Lancaster man jailed and awaiting trial for four years was sentenced to seven years in prison for a 2012 slaying in which a man’s body was left on the side of the road, according to court officials and court records.
Melvin Sowell Jr., 28, was charged with murder in 2012 for the death of Michael Catoe, 25.
Sowell, who had been been waiting in jail for 1,339 days, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice late Thursday, said his lawyer, Mike Lifsey, 6th Circuit Public Defender.
Sowell receives credit for the more than four years in jail and will likely be released in less than three years.
