York Comprehensive High student, 18, shot in face outside birthday party

A York Comprehensive High School student, 18, was shot in the face outside a birthday party Saturday night, police said.
In the incident, a suspect shot through the windshield of a vehicle that was being driven by the male victim and the vehicle hit a telephone police, York police said.
The suspect or suspects in the case are still being sought, police said.
The victim was not scheduled to be in school for exams Monday, said Tim Cooper, spokesperson for the York school district.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Mighty Joe Trail in the Green Acres subdivision, police said. Officers found the victim lying on the ground along the road and driveway, said Andy Robinson, York Police Chief.
After the teen was shot, he got out of the car while it was still in motion and tried to run back to the house, where he had been attending the birthday party, but collapsed in the driveway and road area, Robinson said.
Officers found shell casings on another nearby street, Robinson said, and the car was impounded for processing by forensic officers.
Dozens of people were at the party and despite canvassing the area and talking to many people, officers have not yet determined who is responsible for the shooting, said Lt. Rich Caddell, who supervises the detective division of the York Police Department.
The investigation is still continuing and the victim has since been released from the hospital, Caddell said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call York County Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-4321.
