Police: Woman reports Sunday night armed robbery outside Rock Hill strip club

A woman reported to Rock Hill police Sunday night that an assailant tried to rob her at gunpoint while she was in her car outside the Crazy Horse strip club in Rock Hill, according to police reports.
The woman told officers a man came up to the driver side of her car, placed a gun to her head, and said, “Give me all your money,” the Rock Hill Police Department report states.
The woman told police she told the gunman that she had no money or anything of value and “her jewelry was fake,” too, the report says.
Video from the nightclub showed the suspect walking around the building, walking up to the car and fleeing out the back of the parking lot, the report shows.
The male suspect fled but was not captured, the report said. A complete description of the suspect was not available.
Comments