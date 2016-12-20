Car slams into fire truck on I-85 in Concord

A car slammed into a fire truck responding to another wreck early Tuesday on Interstate 85 in Concord.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-85 North near Exit 49, Concord Mills Boulevard, reported WBTV, the Observer’s news partner.
The fire truck was blocking two lanes to help redirect traffic for a crash when a BMW did not yield, and hit the front right of the fire truck at full speed, troopers said, WBTV reported.
No firefighter was injured, WBTV stated, and the BMW driver was taken to a nearby hospital.
State troopers said that driver was impaired and faces a driving while impaired charge, reported WSOC-TV.
