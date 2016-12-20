Two men injured, one critically, in unrelated Rock Hill shootings, police say

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in separate and apparently unrelated shootings Monday in Rock Hill, according to Rock Hill police reports.
A 25-year-old man is recovering from injuries after the first shooting, which happened at about 10:29 a.m. Monday on South Spruce Street in Rock Hill, police said.
When the officers responded, several people pointed to a man on the ground, lying on the sidewalk with his hands around his neck, according to the report.
The man told police that he was walking down the street when another man wearing blue overalls shot him from behind without warning, according to the report.
The suspect, who remains unidentified, fled in an older model gold Chevrolet Impala, police said.
Police said the wounded man is recovering, but details about his injuries were not available.
The second shooting happened at about 8:45 p.m. Monday on Poag Street, police said. A 20-year-old man remains in critical condition from a gunshot wound, police said.
An officer who responded to the scene found the wounded man lying over a seat in a blue Mercury, according to the report.
Witnesses told police they were trying to leave the residence when they heard multiple gunshots.
Police said multiple suspects fled on foot to Cornelius Drive and left in an older model gold Honda Accord. They remain unidentified.
The wounded man was transported by Emergency Medical Services for treatment, the report said. Further details about his condition were not available.
Both incidents are being investigated. No evidence is available to link the two incidents, police said.
A complete description of the suspects was not available.
If anyone has any information in regards to either shooting, please contact York County Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.
