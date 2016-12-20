Two South Pointe High students charged with planning robbery, murder, police say

Two South Pointe High School students face criminal charges after police say they conspired to plan a robbery and a murder, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Demarion McCrorey, 18, and Brandon Scruggs, 17, are charged with criminal conspiracy, a report says.
The two men planned to rob the Van Wyck Sporting Goods gun shop in Van Wyck, according to the report. They also planned to rob and murder an unidentified person, the report said.
Detectives were at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill on Friday, investigating an unrelated shooting incident that did not happen at the school, police said.
During the investigation, detectives found three rifles and a handgun inside McCrorey’s car on school property, a report says. Police also found marijuana in the car. McCrorey was arrested and charged with two counts of having firearms on school grounds and possession of marijuana.
The second charge of firearms on school property stemmed from a Dec. 1 incident at Northwestern High School, police said. Investigators were told McCrorey was at Northwestern for a late basketball game, and that he had a rifle in the trunk of his car on school property, a report says.
Detectives interviewed McCrorey and had enough information to charge him and Scruggs with conspiracy, the report says.
McCrorey was released from the York County Detention Center on a $70,000 bond and Scruggs was released on a $5,000 bond, police said.
Detectives are searching for a third suspect, a report says.
