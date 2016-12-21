6 Lancaster school buses vandalized with spray paint gang graffiti, profanity

Six school buses in Lancaster County were vandalized with spray-painted gang graffiti and profanity, school officials said.
The damage to the buses, parked in a Lancaster High School lot, was found Tuesday by school officials, said Bryan Vaughn, transportation director for the Lancaster County district.
The buses were painted with what appeared to be gang signs, as well as profanity and other graffiti, Vaughn said.
The Lancaster Police Department was notified and an investigation is ongoing.
Comments