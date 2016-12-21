Crime

December 21, 2016 3:45 PM

6 Lancaster school buses vandalized with spray paint gang graffiti, profanity

staff reports

LANCASTER

Six school buses in Lancaster County were vandalized with spray-painted gang graffiti and profanity, school officials said.

The damage to the buses, parked in a Lancaster High School lot, was found Tuesday by school officials, said Bryan Vaughn, transportation director for the Lancaster County district.

The buses were painted with what appeared to be gang signs, as well as profanity and other graffiti, Vaughn said.

The Lancaster Police Department was notified and an investigation is ongoing.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos